10 Inspiring Parenting Quotes
A Quote by Jesse Jackson
“Your children need your presence more than your presents.”
A Quote by Lydia H. Sigourney
“Whatever you would have your children become, strive to exhibit in your own lives and conversation.”
A Quote by Elizabeth Hainstock
“Never do for a child what he is capable of doing for himself.”
A Quote by John Holt
“If we continually try to force a child to do what he is afraid to do, he will become more timid, and will use his brains and energy, not to explore the unknown, but to find ways to avoid the pressures we put on him. If, however, we are careful not to push a child beyond the limit of his courage, he is almost sure to get braver.”
A Quote by Rachel Carson
“If a child is to keep alive his inborn sense of wonder without any such gift from the fairies, he needs the companionship of at least one adult who can share it, rediscovering with him the joy, excitement and mystery of the world we live in.”
A Quote by Lewis Mumford
“The last step in parental love involves the release of the beloved; the willing cutting of the cord that would otherwise keep the child in a state of emotional dependence.”
An Anonymous Quote
“Children thrive when parents set before them increasingly difficult, but always meetable challenges.”
A Quote by Herbert Spencer
“It is the function of parents to see that their children habitually experience the true consequences of their conduct.”
A quote by Elbert Hubbard
“Where parents do too much for their children, the children will not do much for themselves.”
A Quote by Fred Rogers
“Call them rules or call them limits, good ones, I believe, have this in common: they serve reasonable purposes; they are practical and within a child’s capability; they are consistent; and they are an expression of loving concern.”