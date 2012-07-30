How to Host Your Own Olympic Games for the Kids

What you need: A croquet set and a length of dark-colored, opaque fabric to use as a blindfold.

How to play: Fun fact: Croquet made its Olympic debut at the 1900 Paris Games (and never got invited back). In this twist on the classic, one team member must complete the course blindfolded, using only vocal cues from a single team member to guide him—which puts as much emphasis on communication and cooperation as on sheer mallet-wielding skill.