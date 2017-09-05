If you’re raising a family—or preparing to do so—it may be time to head to the Midwest. For the second year in a row, Overland Park, Kansas, has been named the best place in the United States to raise a family.

In personal finance site WalletHub’s annual ranking of the Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family, Overland Park (which has a population of around 191,278, according to the U.S. Census) took the top spot on a list of 182 U.S. cities.

For the ranking, WalletHub’s analysts compared cities based on 46 metrics across five categories (Family Fun, Health & Safety, Education & Childcare, Affordability, and Socioeconomics) considered to be essential to family-friendliness. Metrics such as the number of playgrounds per capita, median family salary (adjusted for cost of living), percentage of resident families with kids, violent crime rates, and more were considered in the study.

Overland Park came in first, with Irvine, California; Fremont, California; South Burlington, Vermont; and Bismarck, North Dakota rounding out the top five on the list. At the bottom of the ranking—as in, the worst cities to raise a family, according to the study’s terminology—is Newark, New Jersey, followed by Detroit, Michigan; Miami, Florida; Cleveland, Ohio; and Hialeah, Florida.

As the ranking’s writer states, “While obviously not perfect—given personal preferences and the limitations of publicly available data—our findings will hopefully give movers a sense of the areas that offer the greatest opportunity to achieve Wallet Fitness and live a long and happy life.”