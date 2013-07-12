6 Items the College Freshman Won’t Really Need
Short on space? Hello, dorm-living. There are some items your college kid will never (ever) need. From quarters to cooking tools, it’s okay to leave home without these six things.
Quarters
Sorry Mom and Dad, you can no longer pawn your unwanted change on your soon-to-be-freshman. Most dorm laundry facilities now use a card system, which means students swipe a card before tackling dirty loads.
Computer Lock
It's a good thing to think about but something a student will rarely use. Why? Because laptops pretty much travel with college kids (and everyone else) these days.
Printer
Before hauling that printer to campus, think about how practical it really is. Many colleges have printing labs as well as wireless printing systems across campus. A printer not only takes up space, but it can also lead to unnecessary spending on ink and paper.
Old T-Shirts
Don’t take up valuable suitcase space with those old high school tees. When you arrive for orientation, you’ll be surprised by the number of clubs, organizations, and local businesses that welcome students with free gear.
3-Ring Binder
Welcome to the world of "Notebook Layout View" in Microsoft Word. In the rare event that a professor requires a binder for class or a project, a quick stop at a local supermarket or the bookstore will do the trick.
Kitchen Utensils
Before you depart, find out from the university if there's even a cooking facility in the dorm. Already purchased a bunch? Save those gadgets for any future off-campus living days.