22 Virtual Summer Camps to Keep the Kids Entertained (and You Sane) This Summer

Your future marine biologist or zookeeper can go in depth at some of the top zoos and aquariums in the country through their online summer camps, where they’ll learn more about the amazing animals that live there and what it takes to pursue a career in animal science.

The Bronx Zoo is moving its wildlife camps online for the summer, offering week-long programs starting at $250 per week for kids from preschool to eighth grade focused on learning about wildlife and zoo-related careers, with cool behind-the-scenes tours of what happens at the Bronx Zoo and hands-on projects that bring the science to life.

Great Lakes Aquarium in Minnesota is offering a summer camp in a box for $99. For their week-long camps, geared toward kindergarteners through fifth graders, they’ll send you a package with everything you need for each day’s activities. During virtual camp, each day will start with a welcome video. Each afternoon will have an hour-long live video chat where campers can play games, show off their work, and interact with the aquarium staff.

For $115, Columbus Zoo’s ZooCamp2U includes daily two-hour live video interactions with zoo staff, downloadable activities, and a series of behind-the-scenes videos available through the end of August. The program also includes free admission to the zoo once it reopens.