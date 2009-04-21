Two Women, Two Babies, One Family: A Gallery
In the Third Trimester
Kristen Henderson, far left, and Sarah Ellis in their kitchen in Sea Cliff, New York, on January 11, 2009. Both are pregnant and due within days of each other.
Shopping, Two Months to Go
The couple look for baby clothes at Giggle, in Greenvale, New York.
Going Through the Motions
Kristen (here, eight months pregnant) practices with Sarah and a doula for the big day.
The First Birth
Kristen rests with son Thomas on February 3, 2009, just 36 hours after his birth. Sarah, meanwhile, is “9½ months” pregnant, she says, at this point.
Grandparents’ Joy
Kristen and Sarah's daughter was born about three weeks after her brother. Here, Sarah’s parents, Kenneth and Barbara Ellis, cradle one-week-old baby Kate in Sea Cliff.
A Peek Inside the Nursery
The new arrivals’ bedroom is stocked with toys.
Meet Kate. . .
Kate, at seven days old, weighing 7.3 pounds.
. . . and Thomas
Thomas, at four weeks old, weighing 10 pounds.
The Team
Kristen and Sarah with little Thomas and Kate on March 3, 2009.
Loving Family
The couple’s extended families come together in Sea Cliff on March 3, 2009. Sarah’s mom, Barbara Ellis, is at the far left. Kristen’s mom, Jeanne Henderson, sits at the near left.
