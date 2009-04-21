Two Women, Two Babies, One Family: A Gallery

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Juliana Sohn
Real Simpledocuments in photographs the birth of a beautifully unconventional family.
In the Third Trimester

Kristen Henderson, far left, and Sarah Ellis in their kitchen in Sea Cliff, New York, on January 11, 2009. Both are pregnant and due within days of each other.

Shopping, Two Months to Go

The couple look for baby clothes at Giggle, in Greenvale, New York.

Going Through the Motions

Kristen (here, eight months pregnant) practices with Sarah and a doula for the big day.

The First Birth

Kristen rests with son Thomas on February 3, 2009, just 36 hours after his birth. Sarah, meanwhile, is “9½ months” pregnant, she says, at this point.

Grandparents’ Joy

Kristen and Sarah's daughter was born about three weeks after her brother. Here, Sarah’s parents, Kenneth and Barbara Ellis, cradle one-week-old baby Kate in Sea Cliff.

A Peek Inside the Nursery

The new arrivals’ bedroom is stocked with toys.

Meet Kate. . .

Kate, at seven days old, weighing 7.3 pounds.

. . . and Thomas

Thomas, at four weeks old, weighing 10 pounds.

The Team

Kristen and Sarah with little Thomas and Kate on March 3, 2009.

Loving Family

The couple’s extended families come together in Sea Cliff on March 3, 2009. Sarah’s mom, Barbara Ellis, is at the far left. Kristen’s mom, Jeanne Henderson, sits at the near left.

Read the full story behind the Ellis-Henderson family in Two Women, Two Babies, One Family.

