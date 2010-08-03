Most crafts couldn’t survive the bathtub, but this schooner can tolerate sizable splashes, thanks to waterproof gaffer’s tape and vellum. The body is made from an empty milk carton—even more incentive for your child to drink up.



*All of the projects in this story are courtesy of Heather Swain, author of Make These Toys: 101 Clever Creations Using Everyday Items ($14, amazon.com).