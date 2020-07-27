How to Prepare Your Kids to Go Back to School During Coronavirus

“We don’t know exactly what we’re preparing for, so we’ve got to really help our kids be resilient and ready to roll with whatever happens,” Dr. Rich says. “First thing we have to do is help them normalize, as much as possible, this changing environment and changing possibilities.”

If kids know going in that they will have a temperature check at the door and will be required to wear a mask in the classroom, they’ll walk in feeling more confident and ready to face the new normal.

And make sure you prepare your child for the possibility that things may change yet again. “Parents should also walk through the very real possibility that they may go to school for a few weeks or months, and then school may return to remote learning from home,” says Jay Berger, MD, pediatrician at ProHEALTH Lake Success Pediatrics and chair of pediatrics at ProHEALTH. “We need to prepare our kids emotionally for this.”