6 Helpful School Lunch Containers
Zoo Reusable Sandwich & Snack Bag Set
Forget one-use plastic bags: Pack your young one’s PB&J’s in one sack and apple slices in the other. Scaled for little hands, the pouches have water-resistant interiors.
To buy: $12, skiphop.com.
U-Konserve Stainless Steel Thermos
Make sure that Junior’s soup is still warm by the time lunch rolls around with a BPA-free, lead-free, leak-proof thermos. Holds 12 ounces; available in three colors.
To buy: $17, mightynest.com.
To-Go Ware Kids’ Bamboo Utensil Set & Carrying Case
A kid-sized set of reusable bamboo utensils—fork, spoon, and knife—comes in a carrying case that can clip to a lunch bag or backpack.
To buy: $10, reuseit.com.
Penguin Hot and Cold Pack
This sweet reusable penguin-shaped gel pack can keep lunches cold for up to four hours, and it soothes boo-boos, too, in its off-hours.
To buy: $6, kikkerland.com.
Percival & Baxter Cozy Can
Yes, it may look like a kid-desired soda can, but guess again: Fill this stainless-steel bottle with healthier drinks like milk, juice, water, or even a hot beverage. Spill-proof and vacuum-insulated to keep drinks cold or hot, it has a built-in straw and is both BPA- and lead-free.
To buy: $23, beatrixny.com.
Designer Lunchbox Notes
The morning rush doesn’t have to mean no time for thoughtful gestures. You can tuck one of these illustrated notes into your child’s lunch bag every day without missing a beat.
To buy:$11, amazon.com