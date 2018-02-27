Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This summer your kids can meet the coolest rebel in the galaxy, in addition to (or instead of) visiting all the princesses at Disneyland.

If you have the kinds of kids who push past Cinderella, Mickey Mouse, and Jasmine to head straight for Space Mountain and the Star Wars exhibits at Disneyland, you have a special reason to celebrate this summer: Starting in May, Rey, the resistance fighter heroine from Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi will join the cast of roaming characters at Star Wars Launch Bay, the interactive attraction in the park’s Tomorrowland.

Rey will join Chewbacca, representing the Light Side, as they face off against Kylo Ren and Darth Vader, those bad boys of the Dark Side. The characters will perform in “experiences” throughout the day. And of course, instead of waving a wand and twirling around in a sparkly gown, Rey will wield a much cooler light saber and wear her no-nonsense, butt-kicking rebel gear.

All of this is just a prelude to the real excitement for Star Wars fans: In 2019 (which sounds like the distant future, but is only a year away!), the park will open the much-anticipated park, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Set on the planet Batuu, Galaxy’s Edge will include rides based on the Millennium Falcon and a Star Destroyer, and will include a cantina where you can chow down surrounded by aliens (and Star Wars superfans).