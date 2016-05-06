These Are the Most Popular Baby Names in the U.S.
The Social Security Administration just released their 2015 list.
Not much has changed since last year when it comes to baby names. Noah and Emma held onto the top spots on the Social Security Administration’s list of popular baby names for the second year in a row. Most of the boy and girl names on this year’s list were repeats from last year—the top 3 girls’ names stayed the same and the top 6 boys’ names remained unchanged. However, there were two new additions to the list: Harper, which replaced Madison, and Benjamin, which replaced Daniel.
Take a look at the top 10 girls’ and boys’ names for 2015 below:
Girls:
- Emma
- Olivia
- Sophia
- Ava
- Isabella
- Mia
- Abigail
- Emily
- Charlotte
- Harper
Boys:
- Noah
- Liam
- Mason
- Jacob
- William
- Ethan
- James
- Alexander
- Michael
- Benjamin
