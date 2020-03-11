Experts Predict the Most Popular Baby Names for 2020—and There Are Some Newcomers in the Mix

Where do parents go for baby name ideas? Family names, creative names, or resurfaced timeless, old-fashioned names are a few common avenues for inspiration. They may choose a classic, preppy name they’ve always loved, or perhaps land on a deeply meaningful name that speaks to their beliefs or holds symbolic weight—an intention for what they want their child to embody. Many parents—often celebrity parents, for example—dream up a new, unique name or reinvent a familiar moniker that’s certified, one-of-a-kind. Whatever parents’ preferences and personalities, there’s a name out there that’s perfect for their newborn.

But if you’re overwhelmed by all the baby name possibilities, there are still lineups of tried-and-true names you can turn to for ideas. Lists of top baby names tend to feature repeats, year after year—once a name makes it to the top of that list, it often stays there for several years. But there are often names that don’t make the top lists that are still explosively popular, and predictions for those up-and-coming, popular baby names of 2020 are in.

Names.org—a database of name meanings, origins, spellings, and more—released its predictions for the 10 most popular baby boy and baby girl names of 2020, including names just outside the top 10 and those unique “wildcard” names that have made the most drastic jumps in popularity since coming onto the scene.

The number-one most popular baby girl name and baby boy name remain the same as last year’s (and the year before that): Emma for girls and Liam for boys. After the top spot, the names look familiar to recent years, but with some position changes. Most notable are the newcomer names, such as Henry and Alexander for boys, and Mila, a more unconventional addition, for girls.

Note that these Names.org predictions aren’t the definitive list of 2020 naming trends. That typically comes retroactively from the Social Security Administration, a few months into the following year. (So the 2020 list will be available sometime in 2021, once the SSA is finished crunching the numbers.) In the past, the SSA official baby name list has often proved Names.org to have forecasted correctly, so we’ll have to wait and see if this year’s lineup is just as accurate as in past years.

Predictions for the Top 10 Girls Names in 2020

Emma (Previously #1) Olivia (Previously #3) Ava (Previously #2) Isabella (Previously #4) Charlotte (Previously #8) Sophia (Previously #9) Amelia (Previously #5) Mia (Previously #6) Mila Harper (Previously #10)

Just outside the top 10: Luna, Camilla, Aria, Evelyn, Abigail, and Ella

Predictions for the Top 10 Boys Names in 2020

Liam (Previously #1) Noah (Previously #2) William (Previously #8) Oliver (Previously #5) Lucas (Previously #9) Benjamin (Previously #7) Elijah (Previously #6) James (Previously #4) Henry Alexander

Just outside the top 10: Sebastian, Mason, Ethan, Logan, Michael, and Daniel

Top 10 Wildcard Names for Girls in 2020

Luna Nova Everly Camila Isla Ivy Emilia Valentina Willow Emery

Top 10 Wildcard Names for Boys in 2020

Theodore Asher Leo Hudson Ezra Carson Santiago Mateo Elias Jack

The Names.org team combines data on actual births in recent years, as recorded by the Social Security Administration, and user interest on the site as millions of monthly users research potential baby names for their child. The formula the team uses also compares user interest on Names.org and interest relative to other names to figure out which names will be more popular than others.

