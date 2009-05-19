29 Ways to Entertain Kids
David Tsay
In this age of handheld video games, portable DVD players, and ever-present cell phones, too many people have forgotten the simple joys of old-fashioned fun. Try these ideas for games and family activities that require everyone to turn off the television and tune in to each other.
Take your child out for her first big catch.
David Tsay
Advertisement
Advertisement
Set up games that kids and adults can play together―like croquet and badminton.
David Tsay
Take turns around a campfire telling scary (but not too scary) ghost stories.
David Tsay
Advertisement
Provide pure joy: sun, shore, and sand castles.
David Tsay
Introduce a new generation to an old game, bocce.
Tara Donne
Encourage a future Tiger Woods to practice hitting it out of the rough (and away from the house!).
Greg Kessler
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Toss the best pizza party ever, with café tablecloths and stick-on mustaches.
Tara Donne
Scout out a good climbing tree, with an angled trunk and strong, low branches.
Stephanie Rausser
Unleash an imagination, with delicious results.
Lucas Allen
Advertisement
Advertisement
Let kids do a little backward thinking at a party where everything―decorations included―is reversed.
Tara Donne
Make gorgeous bubbles without a wand: Form an OK sign, submerge fingers in bubble solution, and blow gently.
Stephanie Rausser
Give a child the taste of freedom that comes with a bike.
Stephanie Rausser
Advertisement
Advertisement
Run with abandon in the sunshine.
Stephanie Rausser
Grab some sidewalk chalk and draw a hopscotch court that you can jump along on too.
Stephanie Rausser
Send young guests at a backyard birthday party fishing for prizes.
Tara Donne
Advertisement
Advertisement
Provide a world of possibility with a cupful of crayons.
Kathryn Barnard
Start a game of tag―the more players, the merrier.
Stephanie Rausser
Run an egg race using spoons and red foam balls.
Tara Donne
Advertisement
Advertisement
Turn paper-airplane making into a shared sport by folding a pair with your child and then seeing whose can go the farthest.
Monica Buck
Organize a game of four square, with chalk, a ball, and at least four players.
Stephanie Rausser
Turn on sprinklers for cooling-off fun.
FamVeld/Shutterstock
Advertisement
Advertisement
Welcome children into the kitchen, a wonderful way for parents and kids to spend time together.
Anna Williams
Punch a small hole in the bottom of each can, slide in a string, and knot it to make a tin-can telephone.
Nato Welton
Give your child free rein on a wall―or at least on an easy-to-wipe-clean chalkboard decal.
Mark Lund
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lose the donkey and pin the pepperoni on the pizza instead.
Tara Donne
Enjoy the spoils of a treasure hunt–themed party with a band of mates.
Tara Donne
Let your little one play fortune-teller with this paper game that predicts a player’s future―like “You will serve dessert for dinner.”
Monica Buck
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fill a pool with toys of summer. No child will resist their lure.
Rob Howard
Stuff a piñata with treats and suspend it from a tree limb: a sure party hit.
Quentin Bacon