10 Signs Your Kids Are Overscheduled

One of the easiest ways to tell that your child is too busy? “You as the parent feel stressed,” says Cronin. Hallowell agrees: “You’re tired of schlepping them around, you dread all the activities—you’re tired yourself,” he says. “If you as the parent feel this way, chances are that your child does too.”



If your kid exhibits several of these signs, take some time to reassess his or her schedule. The good news is, the solution is simple. “As far as life’s problems go, this one is extremely solvable,” says Hallowell. “You can do something about it, and you have more control than you think you do. Just start by eliminating one activity per week.”



You’ll probably be grateful for the break yourself.