How to Get Your Space Newborn-Ready: A Quick Cheat Sheet for New Parents

Becoming a new parent brings a whirlwind of emotions. Excitement, fear, anticipation, and a sense of responsibility are just some of the feelings that expectant parents may experience, even before the newborn arrives. During this new and crazy time, it’s easy to overlook some crucial things you will need (and want) for your home before your little one arrives, even if you are following a new baby checklist or picking up items from your baby registry.

Overlooking some important home-prep steps doesn’t mean you should go without, though: Taking steps to prepare your space as much as possible before the baby arrives will make your life that much easier later. (Just like using a baby shower checklist can help your celebration go off without a hitch, planning ahead in this case can prevent a whole lot of stress later.)

Turn to this quick cheat sheet to help you get your home newborn-ready now, and you’ll be able to spend even more time with your little one later.

1. Make your home safe

It may be some time before your baby starts crawling and walking, but it’s important for parents to take every precaution to ensure that their child will be safe in their first home. Make sure potentially harmful chemicals, detergents, and medications are kept out of sight and reach. Also, you may want to invest in cabinet locks to add another layer of security. (Baby-proofing can never start too early.)

If you haven’t already, make sure to install smoke, carbon monoxide, and radon detectors throughout your apartment or house. You’ll also want to make sure your water heater temperature is set below 120 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent bath water burns.

2. Invest in baby-friendly technology

Technological advancements already make your life easier; extend that convenience to your parenting life with smart parenting products. Some smart baby products that new parents love include high-resolution baby monitors, self-warming baby bottles, wireless baby soothers, and even smart bassinets. Make sure to conduct thorough research to discover what baby products are right for you and your family’s budget and which companies have approvals from third-party consumer protection groups.

You’ll also need to ensure that you have reliable internet speeds if you want your new smart products to work properly. There’s nothing like investing in a lot of smart-tech baby gear only to find that your system is too slow to support it all. (A quicker internet set-up will help your other smart home gadgets work better, too.)

3. Organize the nursery

You and your baby will be spending a lot of time in the nursery. Every experienced parent will probably tell you that the nursery can easily become a tornado of diapers (both clean and dirty), laundry, toys, and other baby paraphernalia. Organizing your nursery for optimal efficiency will help you maintain a clean environment so you can spend more time with your family.

Some basic nursery organization tips include: