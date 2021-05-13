These Are Officially the Most Popular Baby Names in the U.S. Right Now

In the United States, the Social Security Administration (SSA) is the go-to source for finding out the most popular baby names by year, decade, and more, with a plethora of information on baby name trends. Where else can you go to learn that Rowan, Callum, and Dawson have risen in popularity for boys' names, while Tommy, Jermaine, and Sean happen to be trending down?

The SSA just dropped its update of the most popular baby names in the United States, based on 2020 data. The agency records all births that happen in the U.S., and the data for its top-ranked names comes from an exact count of how many new babies were given certain names in years prior.

This list comprises the tally of the most commonly chosen new-born monikers in 2020—the top 10 girl's names and the top 10 boy's names. Interestingly, last March, 2020, Names.org released its predictions for the baby names they thought would be the most popular for 2020. The forecast almost lines up with the SSA's data, but not quite.

Here are the names parents seem to love most at the moment. Use this lineup to inspire the name of your next kiddo—or maybe use it as a reference for which names to avoid, so that your child's name feels unique (inspired by a literary character, perhaps?).