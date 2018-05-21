Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend named their new son Miles Theodore Stephens, the model revealed along with an adorable first photo of the newborn yesterday on her Instagram account. Teigen is often praised for the relatable thoughts she shares on Twitter and Instagram, and the couple's name choice is another foray into relatability for being a surprisingly normal choice for two mega-celebs. But Miles has a lot more significance than initially meets the eye.

The parents of 2-year-old daughter Luna and now Miles, born on May 17, are one of the most popular A-list couples, with hoards of superfans epitomizing them as relationship and parenting goals. So, let's break down what the recent addition to the gorgeous Teigen-Legend clan really means.

According to its Latin routes, Miles means "soldier" and Theodore means either "divine gift" or "God's gift." More specifically to the couple, however, Legend revealed on the red carpet last night at the Billboard Music Awards, where he performed, that his newborn son's first name was inspired by a musical legend (other than his father).

"We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens, and every name we give to our kids will have a little bit of musical history," he said. "So Miles, of course, is the same name as the great Miles Davis," the 39-year-old musician said according to Refinery29.

Only time will tell if Luna revels in or rebuffs her big-sister duties, but she can rest assured that she's already been a trend-setter. The Social Security's website has stats on popular baby names from year to year, and in 2015, the year before Luna was born, her name was the 111th most popular for baby girls. During 2016 (Luna was born in April), the named jumped to 77th place, and in 2017, Luna clocked in as the 37th most popular baby name that year.

Sure, that climb was probably caused by more than just Teigen and Legend's influence, but you can't say it's strictly coincidence considering their level of fame and large social media presence.

For 2017, the name Miles falls into the 110th spot in popularity for boy baby names. Can it move up 74 spots by 2019?