What you're entitled to

Generally speaking, the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 (FMLA) ensures 12 weeks of leave annually to employees after childbirth or adoption. However, there are several caveats to understand when it comes to whether or not your company is actually required to offer maternity leave, and whether you will qualify for those benefits.

Most notably, the FMLA applies to "eligible employees of covered employers." Let's start with what it means to be an eligible employee.

In order to qualify for FMLA leave, you must have worked for the employer for 12 months, and have provided at least 1,250 hours of service for the employer during that time (equivalent to about 24 hours per week).

About 56 percent of U.S. employees end up being eligible for FMLA coverage, according to the Department of Labor. Reasons for ineligibility vary, but about 21 percent miss out on the benefits because of having worked too few hours, or having worked for an insufficient period of time for an employer.

"Some states have specific leave policies for employees that have been at a company fewer than 12 months, but not all," explains Maria Selvaggio, vice president of people for the company M1 Finance.