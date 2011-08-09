This article originally appeared on LearnVest.com.



Kids’ menus at restaurants are predictable, mediocre, and often overpriced. No one went to cooking school to whip up mac ‘n’ cheese for five-year-olds; so, no matter how good the restaurant is, it usually shows. How do you find food that will keep your tiny diner happy…without blowing your tab on a full-priced entrée (which your kid will probably nibble on briefly before turning back to those crayons?)

The Solution

Skip the grilled cheese and hot dogs. Seek out tastier options—that might cost even less.