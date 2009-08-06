4 Kid-Approved Cookbooks
Mermaid Cookbook
Gibbs Smith, $15, amazon.com
The food in this girly spiral-bound comes adorned with frosting, sprinkles, and berries. Recipes like Cool Breeze Slushies and Triton’s Tuna Fish Sandwiches were declared “super easy.” “Put it in a bag, shake, and go,” said a six-year-old of the Goldfish Gorp.
Children’s Quick & Easy Cookbook
DK Publishing, $10, amazon.com
Making Sunshine Toast (a.k.a. Egg in a Hole) was “easy with the step-by-step photos,” said an eight-year-old reviewer. Pictures of the ingredients and the finished dishes also simplify the 60 recipes. “A perfect birthday gift,” added her mother.
Betty Crocker Kids Cook!
Wiley Publishing, $20, amazon.com
Despite what one 10-year-old reviewer called “the cheesy titles,” like Worth-Braggin’-About Burgers, the recipes in this cartoon-packed book were “liked by everyone in the family.” One drawback, said his mom: “It relies on processed foods. But it makes the recipes simple for kids.”
The Spatulatta Cookbook
Scholastic, $17, amazon.com
Written by a nine-year-old and an 11-year-old (Olivia and Isabella Gerasole), this spunky book has a global slant, with dishes like Caprese Salad and Crunchy Chicken Yakitori. A basic-skills chapter that covers separating eggs and measuring ensures kitchen success.