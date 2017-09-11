Watch Idris Elba Tell the Best Bedtime Story We’ve Ever Heard

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

That’s right, ladies, cuddle up in your coziest pajamas, grab a nightcap, and have Idris Elba—British star of The Wire, Luther, and the upcoming survival drama The Mountain Between Us—lull you to sleep with this bedtime story.

In the video, Elba (who has frequently been mentioned as a possible James Bond after Daniel Craig hands over the keys to the Aston Martin) looks dreamily into the camera and reads The Little Chicken Named Pong-Pong, a story about a nervous chick who gets very anxious when an acorn falls on his head, and goes on a search for answers.

Not only can you enjoy the sight of an actor who has played everything from a hardcore drug dealer to Nelson Mandela sweetly voicing a little chicken while sitting in what looks like your dream nursery, but you can also appreciate the story behind the story. The Little Chicken Named Pong-Pong was written by a Philadelphia mom named Wanda, who was, until recently, one of an estimated 1 billion adults worldwide who can’t read or write. She used to “read” to her children at night by making up stories based on the pictures in their books. When her kids learned to read themselves, and pointed out that her stories didn’t match the words on the page, she was inspired to conquer her fears and enroll in a literacy program.

The video based on her made-up story is produced by Project Literacy, an organization devoted to closing the global literacy gap by 2030. For every copy of the free ebook that’s downloaded, Project Literacy will donate $1 to literacy programs.