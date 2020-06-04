How to Talk to Your Kids About Race and Racism

Teach them how to deal with racism when they experience it—or to advocate for their friends in the face of racism.

For some kids—even older ones—it can be helpful to act out scenarios that they’ve experienced or may experience, to help them work out appropriate ways to react.

Lion’s Story teaches the CLCBE method—Calculate, Locate, Communicate, Breathe, and Exhale—to help people understand their feelings when an act of racism happens, and process those feelings.

“We teach people to notice what happens, how they get upset in a racially stressful situation,” Adams says. “Then I give it a number, and locate where I’m feeling the stress in my body—are my palms getting moist, can I not stop pacing? We try to talk through the stress, and express how we’re feeling in this moment. We breathe and exhale to get ourselves together, get our brain back online so we can think clearly.”

It’s also helpful, after a child encounters racism, to go over how they handled it, to see if there are better ways to address the situation. “We ask, ‘If you had it to do over, what would you do to resolve the situation?’” Adams says.

White families may want to role play with their children ways that they can use their privilege to advocate for people of color when they see racism happening at school or in the world.

“Now more than ever, white families need to teach their children to speak out when they feel their friends of color are not being treated equally,” Nunez says. “It is important to teach them to be advocates for their friends of color, so their friends feel safe and protected.”