How to Build a Fort
Clothespins and Clips
Think out of the box in terms of the materials that will help you build. Clothespins, for example, are perfect for hanging linens and attaching items together. Binder clips and chip clips work just as well.
Knobs and Pulls
Turn to string, wire, or yarn for expanding your fortress. Cling to knobs, pulls, doorknobs, and even hinges for extra support.
Furniture Legs
Don’t underestimate the legs of chairs, sofas, and other heavy pieces of furniture. Not only are these items ideal for launching your foundation from, but their weight will keep the fort grounded.
Light Fixtures
When planning your fort, examine the walls. If your home has light a fixture that is securely mounted to a surface, it can be utilized as a good anchor for supporting a very light fortress.
Watch This Fort Being Built
Ready to start building? Get inspired by these amazing blanket forts. Watch fort-building in action.