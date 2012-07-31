How to Build a Fort

By Real Simple
Updated August 09, 2012
Mark Lund; Styling: Kate Jordan
When it comes to fort construction, the rules are pretty easy to follow. Start by gathering necessary materials—sofa cushions, laundry clips, spare sheets, beach towels—and then let your kid’s imagination take it away.
Clothespins and Clips

Think out of the box in terms of the materials that will help you build. Clothespins, for example, are perfect for hanging linens and attaching items together. Binder clips and chip clips work just as well.

Knobs and Pulls

Turn to string, wire, or yarn for expanding your fortress. Cling to knobs, pulls, doorknobs, and even hinges for extra support.

Furniture Legs

Don’t underestimate the legs of chairs, sofas, and other heavy pieces of furniture. Not only are these items ideal for launching your foundation from, but their weight will keep the fort grounded.

Light Fixtures

When planning your fort, examine the walls. If your home has light a fixture that is securely mounted to a surface, it can be utilized as a good anchor for supporting a very light fortress.

Watch This Fort Being Built

Ready to start building? Get inspired by these amazing blanket forts. Watch fort-building in action.

By Real Simple