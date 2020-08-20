How to Build a Pod (for Learning or Just Socializing) for Your Family

“Look at your work schedule, as well as how much time, patience, and energy you have for attending to your child’s online learning needs,” Knippenberg says. You might be able to make do with an hour or two each day of help for supervised outdoor playtime during your team meeting, or you may need full-day childcare coverage because you work outside the house.

You might also consider talking with your employer about any accommodations they can make. Knippenberg is setting up his own learning pod at his therapeutic practice to help manage the education of the staff’s children.

“This is not all that different from those employers that offer daycare,” he says. “This gives our family support for our daughter and helps out with the stress of my employees, allowing them to get some sessions in when they otherwise couldn’t if they had to be at home.”

In addition to businesses, some school districts and community organizations around the country are also seeking creative ways to create learning pods for underserved children.