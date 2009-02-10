Host a Backwards Party
Tara Donne
Do everything you would normally do for a party, just backwards.
The Scene
Tara Donne
- On the invitation, ask guests to wear their clothes backwards.
- Think about how you would normally decorate, then do the opposite. Hanging balloons? Forgo the helium and hang them upside down from the ceiling. Hang banners from right to left, and have guests write their names backwards on name tags.
- Arrange place settings underneath the table, and move the chairs aside for a game guests can play after the meal.
- Ask people to enter through the back door, and greet them when they arrive by saying “Good-bye.”
The Food
Tara Donne
- Serve dessert first. Or offer breakfast if the party takes place later in the day.
- Go topsy-turvy and serve inside-out sandwiches (deli meats on the outside of a bread slice, secured with a toothpick) or, say, meatloaf cupcakes with mashed-potato frosting.
The Activities
Tara Donne
- "Say ‘eseehc’ ” photo booth. Create a fun backdrop with a sheet and let kids ham it up with their backs to the camera (while dressing up as though they’re facing it). Fill a bucket with wardrobe items the kids can throw on, like sunglasses and ties.
- Backwards musical chairs. Like musical chairs, only kids walk around the circle backwards.
- Seek-and-hide. In this reverse game of hide-and-seek, one child hides and everyone else tries to find him. As people find him, they hide with him, until almost everyone is hiding. The last person looking hides first during the next round.
- Backwards birthday song. Write down the words to “Happy Birthday to You” and have guests sing them backwards (or try to, at least) as the birthday girl or boy blows out the candles.
- Pin the donkey on the tail. Place the tail on the wall and challenge kids to place the donkey in the right spot.
- Coloring station. Hand out a few coloring books and have kids color outside the lines, using the wrong ends of the crayons.
