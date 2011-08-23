If your child always has trouble with one subject, she may need a tutor. But if she consistently struggles with all types of homework, she could have an underlying learning, attention, or hyperactivity issue. Look for these four red flags.

1. Regular Meltdowns

Outbursts can be common among students with attention problems. “Those kids often have to work twice as hard as everyone else at school,” says school psychologist Peg Dawson. By the time they get home, she says, “they’re exhausted and find it hard to apply themselves to homework.” So parents often see the worst of their behavior.

2. Frequent Confusion And An Inability To Meet Reasonable Deadlines

If your child has trouble following basic instructions and is daunted by deadlines, he may have a learning disability. Be sure to pay attention to his way with words; about 75 percent of kids with learning disabilities are weak at reading, according to Sheldon H. Horowitz, a director at the National Center for Learning Disabilities (NCLD).

3. Perpetual Disorganization

Often a child with a learning disability or an attention problem will spend hours doing homework, says Valentine Burr, a director of special education. Ask your child’s teacher how long projects should take, and compare notes with other parents.

4. Constant Distractedness

Even though you’ve helped your child establish a routine and a disturbance-free workspace, she still frequently can’t focus on her work for more than a few minutes.



If your child exhibits any of these signs regularly, ask her teacher, a school social worker, or the principal for assistance. To locate other helpful resources in your area, including support groups, go to ncld.org.