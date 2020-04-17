How to Help Your Kids Handle Disappointment

Image zoom Getty Images

Let's face it: 2020 has not been a great year for pretty much everyone on the planet. But for kids, it can be especially hard to be stuck at home and have so many events and activities postponed or canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, since they haven't reached the developmental milestones that help them take it all in stride. "Teens and children really live in the now," says Jeffrey Bernstein, PhD, a licensed psychologist, parenting coach, and author of 10 Days to a Less Defiant Child. "They have a hard time waiting for the future."

If your child is having difficulty coping with missing out on some much-anticipated fun, here's how to help them deal with their disappointment and become more resilient.