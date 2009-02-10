Good Old-Fashioned Playtime

Required:

Wet sand and a bucket or a cup



“Most people don’t realize how much water it takes to make a good castle,” says Lucinda “Sandy Feet” Wierenga, a competitive sand-castle builder from South Padre Island, Texas, who has written three books on the subject.



To avoid dragging buckets of water from the surf to the castle site, dig a hole deep enough to hit wet sand, and use that to build your structure, Wierenga says.

To get sturdy walls, “take really wet sand in your hands and jiggle it into bricklike layers,” Wierenga says. You’ll get great compression, which is important for stability. Keep adding layers until the walls are as high as you’d like.

If you want to create rounded, symmetrical towers, have an adult cut the bottom out of a plastic bucket or a large cup, place it fat-side down, and fill it with wet sand. Then tap the sides to release the sand before lifting off the cup.

