This Two-Year-Old Can Make Even the Crankiest Airline Passenger Smile

Flying with children is usually the worst. Between the inevitable delays, lousy food, cramped seats, and popping ears, toddlers are known to save their most major meltdowns for the (un)friendly skies. And we’ve all seen the videos of every terrible thing that can happen on a plane, from seniors being dragged down the aisle to rude passengers sticking their bare feet on the armrest of the person in front of them.

But one adorable two-year-old proved that a simple gesture can bring a smile and laugh to even the crankiest airline passenger. Watch this video a mom posted on the Southwest Airlines Facebook page of her son making his way down the aisle (it’s been shared and liked more than 30,000 times!):

We can’t decide what’s more endearing: The little boy’s earnest effort to fist bump every single passenger he passes by, the flight attendant who tells him to reach up high, or the blankie he drags Linus-like behind him down the aisle. But the best part is watching the faces of several very large men, who seem less than thrilled to be wedged into a tiny seat, burst into an ear-to-ear grin after fist-bumping the little boy.