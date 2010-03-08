Revisit Your Favorite Children’s Books

Gretchen Rubin, best-selling author of The Happiness Project ($27, amazon.com), is such a fan of revisiting childhood favorites that she started two book clubs devoted to young-adult fare. Why bother? “Each time you reread a book is a totally different experience, because you’re totally different,” she says. Here’s what makes her must-return-to list―and why.





Beauty

by Robin McKinley ($17, barnesandnoble.com)



“This is a marvelous retelling of the Beauty and the Beast fairy tale. There’s so much pleasure in seeing a familiar story in a new, fresh way. In fact, you appreciate the twists and turns even more because you know the story so well.”