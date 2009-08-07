Family Fun on the Cheap

Here are five reasons an afternoon date is better than one at 7 p.m.



1. Sitter availability. It’s much easier to find a teenager who is wiling to give up her Saturday afternoon as opposed to her Saturday night.



2. The matinee movie. Not only will you save $2 to $3 per ticket but you’ll also have no trouble staying awake until the end.



3. Cheaper eats. That bistro with dinner prices that are hard to swallow? It may offer lunch―same seasonal ingredients, lower prices―or an early-bird special.



4. Happy hour. Those drink deals are always served up around the same time as the kids’ bath. So have a margarita from four to six and be home when the kids are going to bed.



5. Doing something active without a kid hanging on your leg. Tennis fanatics? Cyclists? It might be nice to have some adults-only playtime.