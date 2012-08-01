How to Make a Blanket Fort—Plus Ideas for Your Best Fort Ever

With physical or social distancing recommendations keeping everyone at home, schools, offices, and businesses closed out of coronavirus concerns, and the whole family stuck in the house, finding ways to keep everyone occupied and entertained is easier said than done. Bringing back an old favorite—the blanket fort—might be just the thing to boost everyone’s mood, though.

There’s plenty to watch during quarantine, sure, but even streaming TV shows and movies can get old after a few days. Fortunately, building blanket forts can take as much time as you like, be done over and over again with new twists and variations, and be enjoyed for minutes, hours, or days before you take it down and start anew. Whether blanket forts are one of the best things to do indoors (if not the best) is debatable, but what’s not debatable is that learning how to make a blanket fort (if you don’t already know) or teaching your kids to build a blanket fort is a whole lot of fun.

Between working through the list of spring activities you can still do and completing puzzles, try building a blanket fort: It may be the fun indoor activity you’ve been missing, whether you’re stuck at home quarantining or it’s raining out. With this guide to how to make a blanket fort and these smart blanket fort ideas, you’ll have the knowledge you need to build all the blanket forts you can dream of.