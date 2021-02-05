As a Working Mom of Two, Here Are 7 Things I Rely on to Unwind and Actually Get Good Sleep

Learning how to sleep is not just a skill parents need to teach their babies. In fact, after you become a parent, you will likely need to spend a fair amount of time relearning your own relaxation techniques. Parents' minds are filled with worry, anxiety, myriad to-do lists, and so much more—all things that make it incredibly difficult to fall asleep. Plus, knowing that you might be woken up at any moment by a crying baby or a potty-training toddler doesn't set you up for the best chances of catching some Zzzs.
As a full-time working mom of two, I can personally attest to how much my sleep has suffered over the years. I made it through sleep training, sleep-regressions, bed-sharing, and an ongoing pandemic with my kids, only to have my sleep totally messed with as a result. I found it harder than ever to decompress and settle down, which left me totally exhausted most mornings.
It's no secret just how important sleep is to our overall well-being. I find that when I am well-rested, I'm not only a better parent but also a better person. I finally got tired (pun intended) of being so tired that I invested in several products to help me relax. At this point, sleeping well is part of my survival. Making it a priority is important not only to me, but also to my family.
If you find yourself rolling your eyes at phrases like, "sleep while the baby sleeps," or "take time to relax, mama, you deserve it," it might be time to try out a few of the products below. Plus, six of these products are under $50—with one special splurge included at the end—and are all worthy investments toward getting your sleep back on track for good. Hey, if these products worked for me, they will work for anyone!
Sure, it looks painful, but this mat is actually meant to reduce pain and tension in your body. It takes a bit of getting used to, and after a few minutes of laying on it, I find my body starts to relax and release. Amazon shoppers also say the mat has helped them with tension headaches, muscle aches, and has even replaced their need for melatonin to help fall asleep.
Essential oils can work wonders to help boost your mood when you need a lift and can also help you calm down when it’s time to go to sleep. This collection of three naturally derived, undiluted oils has over 1,600 five star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who say it had them “sleeping like a baby” within 30 minutes. I like to mix with water and use it as a sheet and pillow spray.
Bamboo sheets are soft, eco-friendly, and designed to keep you cool and comfortable all night. I noticed that I could sleep through the night more often once I switched to these sheets. I don’t get too hot or too cold, and as a bonus, they are wrinkle-free and stain-resistant.
You’ve likely heard all the hype about weighted blankets, and I’m here to tell you that it’s all true. Something about the weight and pressure immediately calms me down and helps me get ready to sleep. Amazon reviewers write that this blanket helps them “sleep better” and “wake up feeling more refreshed.” What more could you want?
If I was going to attempt to fix my poor sleeping habits, I needed to learn more about them. This affordable fitness tracker also has sleep quality monitoring, which helps you determine when you are getting the deepest sleep. It also monitors stress levels to help you become more aware. The “sleep tracker is pretty on point, and the feedback you get from the app is amazing,” writes one reviewer.
I am a notorious late-night phone scroller, and I just couldn’t get comfortable wearing my blue light blocking glasses in bed. This screen protector has been excellent at not keeping me buzzed while reading or scrolling through Instagram in the dark. It helps with eye strain and headaches and has tempered glass to keep your phone safe from drops.
For reference, I absolutely adore Purple’s mattresses and use them for my kids. The company also makes soft sheets and recently developed pajamas made from the same material. They collaborated with Sleepy Jones to create moisture-wicking, bamboo jammies that feel so good against your skin. They also have a stylish design that makes them great to wear all day long.