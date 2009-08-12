The Best Bandages for Kids
Best Plastic
Band-Aid Decorated Adhesive Bandages
, $3.50
These come in two sizes, so you can tackle scratches big (yikes) and small (phew). Bonus: They don’t leave sticky gunk on skin when removed, making them a clean winner.
To buy: At drugstores.
Best Waterproof
Nexcare Tattoo
, $4
Kids will love that these bandages look like tattoos, thanks to a clear border around the design. Moms will love that they stay put and keep cuts dry through bath time.
To buy: At drugstores.
Best Fabric
Nexcare Comfort Brights
, $3.50
The diamond shape completely seals off cuts and keeps out dirt, and the flexible fabric holds up to constant movement, making these great for knuckles, knees, and elbows.
To buy: At drugstores.
Best for Sensitive Skin
Curad Sensitive Skin
, $4.50
For kids who have allergic reactions to adhesive or latex, this flexible, hypo-allergenic fabric won’t irritate their skin. Plus, removal of these bandages is painless.
To buy: At drugstores.