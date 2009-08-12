The Best Bandages for Kids

By Kristin Appenbrink
Updated August 29, 2014

These four bandages will delight your children―and stick with them.
Best Plastic

Band-Aid Decorated Adhesive Bandages

, $3.50

These come in two sizes, so you can tackle scratches big (yikes) and small (phew). Bonus: They don’t leave sticky gunk on skin when removed, making them a clean winner.

To buy: At drugstores.

Best Waterproof

Nexcare Tattoo

, $4

Kids will love that these bandages look like tattoos, thanks to a clear border around the design. Moms will love that they stay put and keep cuts dry through bath time.

To buy: At drugstores.

Best Fabric

Nexcare Comfort Brights

, $3.50

The diamond shape completely seals off cuts and keeps out dirt, and the flexible fabric holds up to constant movement, making these great for knuckles, knees, and elbows.

To buy: At drugstores.

Best for Sensitive Skin

Curad Sensitive Skin

, $4.50

For kids who have allergic reactions to adhesive or latex, this flexible, hypo-allergenic fabric won’t irritate their skin. Plus, removal of these bandages is painless.

To buy: At drugstores.

