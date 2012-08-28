The Best Baby Strollers
Best All-Around
Britax B-Ready
This model goes to where the sidewalk ends and beyond, clearing any bumps with ease; you can even drive it one-handed. Mom testers appreciated the spacious undercarriage storage that’s accessible from both the front and the sides, as well as the peekaboo window that folds back silently so you can check on your passenger without waking him.
To buy: $400, amazon.com.
Best Umbrella
Joovy Groove
A snap to fold and unfold (just push one lever), the Joovy also features substantial storage under the seat—no small feat for an umbrella. Bonus points for the extra-large canopy, adjustable leg support, carry handle, two adult cupholders, and in-seat mesh pockets for toys. Plus, at 17 pounds, it’s a tad lighter than some other popular models.
To buy: $200, joovy.com.
Best Double
Chicco Cortina Together
Wrangling two kids is a full-contact sport, and you need a serious piece of equipment. This one will take your pair through toddlerhood. Its low price belies its top-notch features: great mobility, a fully reclining rear seat, and plentiful storage. Pushing one baby and one older child? Turn the newborn to face big sis out on the road.
To buy: $300, chiccousa.com.
Best Luxury Model
Stokke Xplory
Is your parenting principle “Nobody puts baby in the corner”? Then your chariot awaits: The lofty seat lets you roll him right up to a restaurant table so he can join the party; on the street, he’ll be head and shoulders above the crowd. Other sumptuous features include a removable shopping bag and a water-repellent hood to protect the cushy seat.
To buy: $1,099, stokke.com.