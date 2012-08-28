The Best Baby Strollers

By Christine Egan
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Jens Mortensen
Three kids hit the road in more than 40 models to find the best-equipped rides out there.
Start Slideshow

1 of 4

Best All-Around

Jens Mortensen

Britax B-Ready

This model goes to where the sidewalk ends and beyond, clearing any bumps with ease; you can even drive it one-handed. Mom testers appreciated the spacious undercarriage storage that’s accessible from both the front and the sides, as well as the peekaboo window that folds back silently so you can check on your passenger without waking him.

To buy: $400, amazon.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 4

Best Umbrella

Jens Mortensen

Joovy Groove

A snap to fold and unfold (just push one lever), the Joovy also features substantial storage under the seat—no small feat for an umbrella. Bonus points for the extra-large canopy, adjustable leg support, carry handle, two adult cupholders, and in-seat mesh pockets for toys. Plus, at 17 pounds, it’s a tad lighter than some other popular models.

To buy: $200, joovy.com.

3 of 4

Best Double

Jens Mortensen

Chicco Cortina Together

Wrangling two kids is a full-contact sport, and you need a serious piece of equipment. This one will take your pair through toddlerhood. Its low price belies its top-notch features: great mobility, a fully reclining rear seat, and plentiful storage. Pushing one baby and one older child? Turn the newborn to face big sis out on the road.

To buy: $300, chiccousa.com.

Advertisement

4 of 4

Best Luxury Model

Jens Mortensen

Stokke Xplory

Is your parenting principle “Nobody puts baby in the corner”? Then your chariot awaits: The lofty seat lets you roll him right up to a restaurant table so he can join the party; on the street, he’ll be head and shoulders above the crowd. Other sumptuous features include a removable shopping bag and a water-repellent hood to protect the cushy seat.

To buy: $1,099, stokke.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christine Egan