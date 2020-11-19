How to Balance Working From Home and the Kids’ Remote Learning (Without Losing It)

Pre-pandemic, navigating schedules was a task, but it probably wasn’t quite as overwhelming as it is now. (At the very least, it used to be a busy schedule you were familiar with). Since we’re living, breathing, working, playing, learning, exercising, and eating all under the same roof, all the time, it’s stressful to keep your home and routine up to the same standards. So don’t. Times are different, so your standards should be too. Let the house be a mess, order takeout, and relax about screen time.

If you haven’t already, here's your gentle reminder to give yourself a break. It’s a philosophy that Anthony Ma and his wife Christina have adapted this year while raising their two children. Anthony works from home as an entrepreneur and Christina cares for the kids, and their house hasn’t been as spic-and-span as it used to be. But, Anthony shares, they’ve had to realize that messy is fine for now. The same is true for meals: “Our kids take up most of our days, so we've also started using delivery services for food more often," he says. "We think of it as if we’re paying for the convenience and to save time so we can get other things done. We’re basically trying to set practical and realistic expectations.”

Shea Keats, the founder and advisor of Breakaway Bookkeeping and Advising in Tualatin, Ore., is a stepmom of two. The kids’ school is doing full-time distance learning, and she and her husband are sharing the responsibility with their mom. Like the Mas, Keats has lessened restrictions on screen time for the sake of survival and work productivity.

“While we try not to make it an absolute free-for-all with our devices, I've happily accepted that an extra hour of TV or game play is not going to ruin anyone's brains and will definitely protect everyone's sanity, especially as the weather gets bad and our already limited options for activities become even more limited,” she says.

