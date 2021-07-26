10 Best Back-to-School Shopping Hacks to Save You Money This Year

2 Invest in Gear That's Built to Last

Sometimes, you really do get what you paid for. I've been a huge fan of L.L. Bean backpacks, after mine lasted through high school, college and grad school. My daughters are each on their second one—we bought tiny ones when they started elementary, and then full-sized when they were in middle school. They cost more to begin with, but make up for it when you don't have to buy a new one every couple of years.

(Fun savings hack: If your kid's into characters, you can always buy inexpensive stickers, patches, or keychains to adorn a simpler backpack—they can be swapped out as their tastes change.)