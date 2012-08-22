7 Fun Gifts for Kids

By Monique Valeris
Updated August 29, 2014
With school back in session, these must-haves will keep kids happy and parents sane.
Dump Truck Soft Novelty Lunch Kit

Lunch will never be boring with this truck in tow. Load a tasty lunch and after-school snack in the well-insulated case that’ll keep your kid’s “fuel” fresh all day long.

To buy: $9, target.com for stores.

Featured in August 2012

Drumstick Pencils

Live out your drummer dreams with every stroke of these pencils that will be the envy of the class. (No interrupting solos, please.)

To buy: $10 for set of 2, paper-source.com.

Cram, Bam, Thank You Ma’am Exam Study Kit

The solutions to any issue that could possibly come a student’s way, this kit contains everything from a pen with ink that lasts up to seven years (yes, really!) to comfy earbuds for blocking out noisy dorm-mates.

To buy: $79, dormify.com.

School.Files

Control ever-growing paper piles with this expandable sleeve featuring compartments that are perfect for stashing assignments, report cards, field trip slips, and more.

To buy: $20, seejanework.com.

DIY Home Decor Duvet Twin

For kids of any age, this set is begging to be used to create a masterpiece. Let them create a new look each day or maintain a monthly theme between washes.

To buy: $69, decorativethings.com.

Striped Fleece Backpack

Carry a day’s worth of work in this super soft (and stylish) bag that has padded straps, a water-resistant interior and a bottom made of sturdy nylon to ensure that it lasts all semester long.

To buy: $58, poketo.com.

Gear-Up White Dot Locker Dry-Erase/Pocket

Jazz up a boring locker with a unit that is as decorative as it is functional. This magnetic dry-erase board comes with a handy pocket to stash your cell during class and corral all those little things that tend to get lost in the abyss.

To buy: $19.50, pbteen.com.

By Monique Valeris