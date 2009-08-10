You Told Us: Is Back-to-School Season Taxing Your Budget?

We asked: In order to save money this year, which family activity are you most likely to discontinue?

Parents seem to have no reservations about cutting restaurants out of the schedule: Fifty five percent say they’re content to eat at home. And though 30 percent of families are considering canceling full-fledged vacations, many are planning affordable getaways. “We have a tent and go camping at a nearby national park,” says one mom.



The MSN/Real Simple survey was conducted online in July 2009 with a random sample of 1025 men and women 18-plus who have children going back to school in the fall. All respondents are members of the Impulse Research proprietary online panel.