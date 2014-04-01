15 Amazing Grandmas and Their Signature Dishes
Julia Enaigua
Julia Enaigua of Bolivia shows off “vegetables and fresh cheese soup,” a favorite of her children and grandchildren.
Lebgaa Fanana
Lebgaa Fanana, 42, of Timimoun, Algeria, acts like the typical grandmother, even if she doesn’t look like one. With a 21-year-old daughter and a two-year-old grandson, Fanana may fret over being camera-ready but never over her couscous-and-chicken dish.
Setette Charles
Although she lacks electricity and water and has to make her own coal to cook, Setette Charles, 63, of Saint-Jean-du-Sud, Haiti, loves to feed her huge family (25 children and grandchildren) her signature dish: lambi, a type of conch.
Foula Tsiora
Foula Tsiora, 67, of Athens, claims that she doesn’t cook well. One look at her lightly browned spanakotiropita (spinach-and-cheese pie) says otherwise.
Synnove Rasmussen
Synnove Rasmussen, 77, of Bergen, Norway, is highly independent and busy. But she slows down to feed her fragrant “bull meat and vegetables soup” to her only grandchild.
Fatma Bahkach
Fatma Bahkach, 59, of Morocco, likes nothing better than being the top chef for her family of six (her husband, their two sons, a daughter-in-law, and a six-year-old grandson). This is especially cherished time, since dinner is the only hour in the day when they are all together under the same roof.
Tineke Reijndorp
Tineke Reijndorp, 64, from the Hague, Netherlands, has many hobbies (sewing, photography, and baking cookies), but her favorite is cooking. To wit: her perfectly whipped “mousse of goat’s cheese with sauce of strawberries” dessert.
Valagerdur Òlafsdòttir
Valagerdur Òlafsdòttir, 63, of Reykjavík, Iceland, laces her kjotsùpa (lamb-and-vegetable soup) with lots of love—important because the popular soup contains no spices.
Grace Estibero
Although Grace Estibero, 82, resides in Mumbai, India, her cooking is informed by her Portuguese ancestry.
Bisrat Melake
Bisrat Melake, 60, from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, takes her injera with curry and vegetables seriously. It takes the grandmother three days to make the injera (a sourdough flatbread) and almost two hours to get the vegetables just right.
Elsa Woods
Elsa Woods is a worldly woman. Born in the Netherlands and educated in England, she currently runs a goat farm in the Tuscan hills of Italy. After 32 years of marriage and three sons, Woods still loves cooking classics, like her “Tuscan wild-boar stew.”
Ana Tulia Gòmez
Ana Tulia Gòmez is known in Cartagena, Colombia, as the “queen of fried food.” The 69-year-old local celebrity has even taken the top prize at Cartagena’s food festival 19 times, probably with her egg-and-meat–filled arepas.
Melanie Hill
Melanie Hill, 50, from Utah, often uses semiprepared meals to get around the act of cooking. Yet when it comes to this chocolate dessert made from scratch, the grandmother of two refuses to cut corners.
Fernanda De Guia
Fernanda De Guia, 71, of Manila, is a proud grandmother of five who likes to keep her family close. (The son who lives farthest is less than a mile away.) Even better, she sees everyone for lunch, dinner, and teatime.
Balata Dorote
Balata Dorote, 62, of Natewa Bay, Fiji, has three grandsons. Dorote cooks freshly caught fish almost every day and loves being the one who feeds the family.