Chaos Theory: The Overscheduled Life of One Family

With four young boys, Ali Macadam has a few coping strategies. For starters, the organization of her kitchen counter, which looks like a low-tech version of mission control. There’s a row of lunch boxes with a note underneath each that outlines what the corresponding child needs for the day: Sunscreen for a field trip? Check. Water bottle? Permission slip? Change of clothes? Check, check, check.



In the afternoon, as soon as Ali picks up her two-year-old, Graham, from day care and gets home, she preps for chauffeur duty as the rest of her brood—Peter, 11, Owen, 9, and Ford, 7—gets home from school. Backpacks are exchanged for shin guards. Peter and Owen play lacrosse; Ford plays soccer. (Peter also has guitar lessons. And Ford has tutoring once a week.) “I try to drive other kids to the practices so my kids can get a ride home,” says Ali. Some days she drops Peter and two of his teammates off at the field 40 minutes early, circling back for Owen and his friend, dropping them off, and heading home to cook dinner, which is served in two shifts: an early one for Ford and Graham, with hot dogs or other kid-friendly fare; and a later one, when Peter, Owen, and her husband, Chris, wolf down their dinner while Ali bathes the younger boys. Nothing slows down on the weekends, when there’s a packed roster of sports matches mixed with birthday parties, family get-togethers, and sleepovers. Chris, a chiropractor, chauffeurs the weekend games.



Ali wishes that she had more time for certain things. Breathing, for one. She is a certified yoga instructor and teaches when she can. And in 2010 she started a business selling compound butters, but “it’s not going to fly this year,” she says. There’s not much energy left over for friendships, which she misses. While Chris spends part of his weekend playing golf with friends, she would rather decompress alone. “By the end of the day, I’m too tired to do a girls’ night,” she says. “Which makes me a little sad.” And date nights? Every couple of months, if she and Chris are lucky.



“I try to take it one day at a time,” says Ali. “It’s great to have a big family.” She is one of 10 kids herself, and a big family is something that she always wanted. “Eventually I’ll look back on these as the best days of my life,” she says. “But some weeks are overwhelming.”





It has come to seem an inevitable part of family life in America in 2012: car pools, piles of sports equipment, packed calendars. “Children’s lives are more structured than they were 40 years ago,” says sociologist Sandra Hofferth, the director of the Maryland Population Research Center, at the University of Maryland, in College Park. When Hofferth was at the University of Michigan, she studied how kids ages 3 to 12 spent their time from the years 1981 to 1997 (hers is the most current large-scale study of its kind) and found that free time had declined by 71⁄2 hours a week, the equivalent of one school day. For kids between the ages of 9 and 12, participation in sports rose 35 percent and participation in the arts rose 145 percent. Hofferth followed up the study in 2003 and found that things had leveled off: Free time was down only another 4 percent. But outdoor free play had decreased a whopping 50 percent, probably because of the increased temptations of technology.



Five years later, Hofferth studied another group of children to evaluate the emotional impact of structured activity, and she expected to find stressed kids. To her surprise, the majority were what she calls “balanced,” even though they were committed to two activities over the two days that she did interviews. These kids were not, by her measure, burned-out. In fact, it was the children with no extra-curriculars whom Hofferth found to be “withdrawn and anxious.”



“Just because a child is hurried doesn’t mean he’s stressed,” says Hofferth. But guess who is stressed? “It’s the parents,” says Hofferth, “because they have to manage it all.” Yes, the people who put the cleats in the duffel bags and make everything possible.



“I have tremendous sympathy for parents these days,” says Tamar Kremer-Sadlik, the director of programs at the Division of Social Sciences and an adjunct assistant professor of anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). “Research shows that when parents are involved, a child’s outcome is better, and so they’re doing what they feel is morally responsible.”



In 2010 Kremer-Sadlik coauthored a UCLA study of activities among middle-class children in the United States and Italy. She found that the U.S. families scheduled three activities a week on average; the Italian families averaged 2.5. Kids in both countries favored sports but also participated in music lessons and after-school clubs.



But there was one big difference: The American parents felt more pressure for their kids to participate and succeed in extracurriculars because they deemed it important for their children’s future, says Kremer-Sadlik. (It’s worth noting that in Italy activities usually aren’t directly linked to college acceptance and scholarships.) “American parents feel a weight of responsibility,” she says. “That pressure makes them feel busy even when they have time to relax. There’s a feeling of hurriedness dominating the experience.”



Today even unstructured time is structured. Take the playdate, a term that entered the lexicon in the mid-1980s, probably about the same time that child-safety concerns started to permeate parental consciousness. Now, instead of letting the Beaver run out the back door, a parent schedules and schleps. According to a report on the decline of free play published last year in the American Journal of Play, parents reported that they were reluctant to let their kids roam the neighborhood for fear of traffic, strangers, and bullies.

