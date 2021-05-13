7 Glorious Stargazing Events You Don't Want to Miss This Summer

May 26 is a special night for astronomy fans. It not only marks the full Blood Moon, but it also marks the date of a total lunar eclipse.

First, let’s explain the full moon. On April 26, the moon is not only full, but it’s also relatively close to Earth. According to The Farmer’s Almanac, the moon will be just 222,116 miles away from Earth. In fact it’ll be so close that those who live near the coasts could see a “dramatically large range of high and low ocean tides around this time.” This full moon, The Sky explained, was typically known to early Native American tribes as the Flower Moon because it occurs just as the flowers begin to bloom in spring. This year is a little different, however, and that’s because of the lunar eclipse.

On the night of May 26, the moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow, which will make the moon appear to turn red—hence why this is also referred to as a Blood Moon. According to The Sky, the eclipse will be visible throughout the Pacific Ocean and parts of eastern Asia, Australia, and western North America.