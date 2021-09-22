7 Stunning Stargazing Events to Add to Your Fall Calendar

1 October 7: Draconids Meteor Shower

According to SeaSky, the Draconids is a minor meteor shower that produces about 10 meteors per hour. While it's not the largest meteor shower on the list, it's a great one for families with small children to enjoy because it's one of the few that's best viewed in the early evening instead of early morning hours. Keep an eye on the sky from October 6 to 10, with the peak display on October 7, thanks to a new moon.

Visible from: Best viewed from the northern hemisphere, but those in the southern hemisphere could still get a show.

Equipment you need to view it: Nothing, just find a remote and dark location to view from.