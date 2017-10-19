Bill Murray Makes His Best Cameo Yet

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you were hanging out at a baseball game and the world’s most adorably grumpy actor was sitting right next to you, would you have the nerve to ask him to star in your home video? Well, if the star was Bill Murray—known to occasionally crash an engagement photo shoot when he’s not making classic comedies, like Groundhog Day and Meatballs, or appearing on TV in Vice Principals—why the heck not?

That’s what Robbie and Kristen Schloss did recently at a Chicago Cubs National League division playoff game. The two baseball fans had not yet announced to their family that they were expecting their first baby, and when they realized they were sitting next to Murray, who was cheering on his beloved Cubs, they couldn’t resist asking him to help break the news. The resulting video, with Murray announcing “Hey I got news for you. You’re going to be grandparents!” has gone viral:

"I told Bill I needed him to make our pregnancy announcement. Kirsten struggled with fertility so we had decided not to make it public at first but this was too fun to pass up," Schloss told the Today show. “Bill gladly recorded the message for us and we got a few cheers from the crowd still standing around us.”