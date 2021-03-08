6,500 People Joined the Waitlist for This High-Tech Anti-Fog Cloth for Glasses

If you wear glasses, you know the struggle that comes with trying to see through a shield of fog every time you step outside with a face mask on. Even though this annoyance is a relatively new hurdle for most people, healthcare professionals who wear glasses have been dealing with this for much longer. There are already science-backed hacks and top-rated sprays to keep fog at bay, but new brands like Evolvetogether are taking matters into their own hands as the pandemic (and regular use of face masks) continues.