Oprah and Reese Witherspoon Are Officially Barbies

Mattel has released three "A Wrinkle in Time" Barbie dolls ahead of the movie’s premiere that look exactly like the characters played by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Oprah Winfrey.

Witherspoon and Kaling broke the news on Instagram this morning, posting pictures of their doll look-alikes. Oprah hasn’t posted hers on Instagram yet, but you can see her Mrs. Which doll on the Barbie website and it is remarkable how much this doll looks like her character in the film.

“When a childhood dream comes to life! Excited to reveal my very own @Mattel doll- based off of my Red-headed alter ego, Mrs. WhatsIt from #WrinkleInTime!!#DreamComeTrue,” Witherspoon wrote on Instagram of her Mrs. WhatsIt doll, which looks exactly like her character from the movie, complete with red hair, teal lipstick, and a flowing blue dress.

Kaling also shared a picture of her Mrs. Who doll on Instagram, which shows her look-alike wearing intricately-styled hair, markings on her arms, and a fun blue and gold dress with what can only be described as a giant sparkling gold collar sticking up around her head.