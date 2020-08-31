Walmarts Across the Country Are Hosting Free Family Drive-In Nights Through October

When was the last time your family watched a movie outside your own home? Probably not since pre-coronavirus mayhem, when going to the movie theater was still a thing (simpler times!). With public entertainment venues closed down during the pandemic, drive-in movie events have been cropping up this summer, reviving the magic of watching on the big screen and offsetting the monotony of staying at home yet again. Plus, the nostalgic drive-in movie format has proven quite conducive to social distancing requirements—everybody wins.

Now Walmart has joined in on the retro family fun: 160 Walmart locations across America are set to host completely free, traveling pop-up drive-in movie nights through October while the weather is still nice enough to venture outside. Thanks to Walmart’s partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival, select superstore locations will screen favorite family-friendly flicks, from Spy Kids to Black Panther, while groups watch and listen from the safety of their cars (old-school drive-in style). It’s the perfect, pandemic-appropriate activity for anyone missing normal outings to the movie theater (or any kind of outing TBH). Even better, Drew Barrymore is virtually hosting every screening, and there are whispers she’ll show up in person at one lucky location.

Image zoom walmart.com

Here's a full list of the movies showing at various Walmart drive-in venues:

Wonder Woman

Spy Kids

Space Jam

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Ghostbusters

The Wizard of Oz

Black Panther

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Friday Night Lights