Why Waffles + Mochi Should Be Your Next Binge-Watch (Even If You Don't Have Kids!)

Your streaming queue may be looking a little tired right about now (Bridgerton, once again?). But as we wait for a steamy second season to start, you might consider something a little (OK, a lot!) more innocent.
Waffles + Mochi may be targeted to the preschool set, but in the grand tradition of the best of kids' entertainment (we're looking at you, Muppet Show and Phineas and Ferb), it's a perfectly entertaining and engaging way for grownups to spend a few hours, too.
The premise is simple: Waffles (the love child of a frozen waffle and a Yeti) and Mochi (a tiny, squeaky little sweet treat) ventured out from their land of frozen food in a quest to become great chefs—and they get a job at the supermarket run by Michelle Obama (or "Mrs. O").
Every story revolves around a different simple ingredient (including tomatoes, potatoes, and corn), encouraging kids to play with and explore new foods, with a life and kindness lesson neatly folded into the mix.
So what's in it for adults?
Waffles and Mochi got around before the pandemic hit last year, visiting Italy, Korea, Mars!?! and several other spots in their quest for info on the ingredients they were discovering.
You could definitely do worse than traveling with them in their MagiCart to explore the mountains of Peru and the cities of Japan.
I had no idea that ice cream mochis were actually invented in Los Angeles, or that miso ferments for a whole year before it becomes part of your soup, or a marinade for your fish.
And watching people harvest salt or bash rice into a soft dough is soothing ASMR TV for grownups, too.
We already have plans to make the pasta with tomato candy from the first episode, and the website has a generous helping of recipes from the show, from chicken enchiladas with mole sauce to a spicy take on popcorn.
It's missing a few (I'd particularly like José Andrés' take on gazpacho, please), but if you're already sick of sourdough and are wary of the latest TikTok cooking fad, cooking your way through these recipes wouldn't be a bad way to spend your Sundays.
If you're a real foodie, you'll love seeing some of the world's most notable chefs in a more playful mode, whether it's Andrés boogying down while his blender whirs, or Italian chef Massimo Bottura sharing his tortellini technique with puppets (and his son Charlie).
And guest starts like Zach Galifinakis, Rashida Jones, and Sia (singing as a tomato), add an extra dose of fun, too.
In a time when we're stuck at home, it's nice to be reminded of all the ways that food creates community. They highlighted a lot of amazing food stories from around the world—a whole community that works to provide food for the homeless, a pizzeria in the Bay Area run by an entirely deaf staff, and the girls in Long Beach, Calif., who raise hens for eggs, just to name a few.