How to Host a Virtual Murder Mystery Party

If you’re starting to run out of ways to keep yourself occupied during the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re not alone. After all, how many TV shows, movies, and video games can you enjoy before being alone starts to really get to you? At the very least, quarantine has taught us all the upside of technology in 2020, with FaceTime, Zoom, Skype and more offering us interaction with the people who make our world a better, brighter place. If you’re itching for even more interaction, then it’s time to get creative.

The allure of a murder mystery party is all about the drama. Guests get to dress up and pretend to be someone else in an alternate world for a few hours, which sounds pretty good right about now, doesn’t it? While social distancing is largely in full effect, you can still gather a group and host a virtual murder mystery party.

We tapped two experts who host murder mysteries for a living for intel on how you can host one unforgettable night with their services, even if you’re technically alone.