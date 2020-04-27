10 Virtual Games to Play When You Can't Be Together

Image zoom Getty Images

One of the unexpected silver linings of having more idle time at home is picking up the phone to call our loved ones. Whether it’s more frequent FaceTime chats with your best friend or a weekly Zoom dinner with your family, you may find yourself connecting with others more often. But since most days are spent within the confines of our homes or short walks through the neighborhood—at a six-foot distance, of course—there may not always be something new to discuss. For when you crave human connection but you don’t have much to say, consider a little friendly competition instead. From digital takes on classic games we all love to digital gatherings for all, try these 10 virtual game ideas.